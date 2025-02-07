Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves received no encouragement from Leicester City in their attempt to do a swap deal involving Craig Dawson and Conor Coady in the winter window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Midlands outfit were very active in the recently closed window and brought in Emmanuel Agbadou, Marshall Munetsi and Nasser Djiga.

On deadline day, Wolves proposed a swap deal to Leicester which would involve Dawson and their former captain Coady.

Wolves sold Coady to Leicester in 2023 and he helped the Foxes win promotion back to the Premier League.

This season Coady started only eight games and the Midlands outfit tried to bring him back to Molineux by trying to swap him with Dawson.

However, Wolves failed to strike an agreement with Leicester, who offered no encouragement to Vitor Pereira’s side about being interested in the swap deal.

Despite starting the season as Wolves’ first-choice centre-back, Dawson has been out of favour under new boss Pereira, starting only one game under him.

In the summer, Coady will enter the final year of his contract with Leicester and it remains to be seen whether Wolves will once again try to sign the experienced defender.