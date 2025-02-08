George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United defender Aidy White believes the cash offered by Real Betis for striker Mateo Joseph was a lot for an ‘unproven’ hitman.

Daniel Farke spent transfer deadline day trying to bring in Cameron Archer from Southampton, while Adam Armstrong was also briefly a target.

The Yorkshire giants ended the window without another striker and also chose to knock back a substantial bid for Joseph.

Spanish La Liga side Real Betis offered £10m for Joseph and White is of the view that was a big offer for a striker who is still unproven.

However with no striker brought in, White believes rejecting the proposal was likely the right call.

Asked on BBC Radio Leeds after the Millwall game if he would have taken the £10m for Joseph, White replied: “It’s a lot of money for an unproven striker.

“I know he is a Spanish Under-21 international and I think it comes down to can you get somebody in to replace him in time.

“If that was in the pipeline, we had a striker ready to go then maybe things might have been different.

“But late on in the window, if [Joel] Piroe gets injured and we do need somebody in the 9, and [Patrick] Bamford is injured, it’s a risk isn’t it, so maybe not.”

Real Betis could come back in with a proposal for Joseph when the summer transfer window opens and all eyes will be on how Leeds’ respond if they do.