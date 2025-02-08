Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Bournemouth

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss David Moyes has picked his team to welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park in the FA Cup fourth round this afternoon.

Moyes has steadied the ship at Goodison Park in the Premier League and now few feel the Toffees will be sucked into the relegation zone.

The Scot may be keen to use the opportunity to push for a run in the FA Cup, but Everton’s task this afternoon is tough as a Bournemouth side who have been in superb form in recent months are the visitors.

The Cherries visited Goodison Park in the Premier League in August and remarkably came back from trailing 2-0 with just three minutes left to run out 3-2 winners.

Between the sticks for Everton today is Jordan Pickford, while Moyes goes with a back four of Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Ashley Young.

Midfield sees Moyes pick Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye support Beto.

If Moyes needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where his options include Jack Harrison and Michael Keane.

Everton Team vs Bournemouth

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Lindstrom, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Keane, Harrison, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Sherif, Dixon, Heath