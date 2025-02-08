Stu Forster/Getty Images

Bundesliga star Oliver Burke has warned Bayern Munich not to take Scottish giants Celtic lightly in their Champions League playoff round tie.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have impressed in Europe this season, as well as taking care of the domestic bread and butter of Scottish football.

They are sitting head and shoulders above anyone else in the Scottish Premiership and finished 21st in the Champions League league phase.

Rodgers’ side, though, will need to beat Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich over two legs to go through the last 16 in the competition.

Burke, who had a spell with Celtic and currently plays for Werden Bremen in Germany, passed a warning to the Bavarians before they face the Bhoys.

“It is best to be careful of the colour green. I’ve already warned [Bayern Munich about [Werder] Bremen”, Burke said via German daily TZ.

“And Celtic will not be easy for Bayern because they will tear themselves apart against Bayern.”

The Bavarians will travel to Celtic Park next Wednesday to take on the Scottish champions and the Bhoys will have to be at their very best to stop the European juggernauts.