Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Juventus could return for Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee in the summer with a potential swap deal to secure the striker.

The Red Devils splashed a significant £36.5m last summer to bring in the Dutchman from Serie A side Bologna.

He was signed to compete with Rasmus Hojlund for the starting striker role at Manchester United but things have not gone according to plan.

Even though Zirkzee has featured in 36 games for the Red Devils this season, he has only managed five goals in all competitions.

In the recently concluded winter transfer window he was very heavily linked with a move back to Italy and Juventus made attempts to sign him.

The move did not go through but according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), the Old Lady could well come back in the summer for Zirkzee.

It has been suggested that they could offer a swap deal for the Red Devils star in the next transfer window, which would involve midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Manchester United looked at signing Luiz in the winter window and admire the former Aston Villa man.

Zirkzee is wanted by Juventus boss Thiago Motta, who coached him at Bologna before he moved to Old Trafford.