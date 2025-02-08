Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Derby County have Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace on their list of possible appointments, but they would need to pay compensation to take him from Ewood Park, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Rams have sacked Paul Warne after he failed to arrest a dreadful spell of form which generated relegation worries.

They made a reasonably good start to Championship life after they got promoted but in recent weeks, the results have not shown any sign of improvement.

Derby County have lost all seven of their last league games and now they are in the hunt for a manager as they sit third bottom in the table.

They have been linked with Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough, but Blackburn boss Eustace is also on their list of possibles.

However, it has been suggested that they must pay compensation if they want to bring in either of them.

Ex-England caretaker manager Lee Carsley has also been linked but the Rams have not made any contact with him, officially.

Derby County will be looking to appoint a manager before they face Oxford United next Tuesday.