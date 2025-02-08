Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has insisted that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe should have been the next England manager after Gareth Southgate.

Davies; Blues are set to host the Premier League side at St. Andrew’s today in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Howe has been with the Magpies since late 2021 and has seen them rise to another level under his management.

Blues boss Davies revealed that he came across Howe when he worked as an assistant manager of different clubs in the past.

Davies made it clear that in his view Howe should have been the first choice to be the England manager after Southgate’s departure.

“I have come across Eddie when I was assistant manager of different teams”, Davies said at a press conference.

“I think he is a top coach and in my opinion, he should have been the first pick to become the England manager.

“I think as an individual, the way he conducts, carries himself is excellent as well.”

Birmingham will be looking to cause a cup upset tonight when the Magpies visit them to advance to the next round of the FA Cup.