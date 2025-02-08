Clive Rose/Getty Images

Cardiff City boss Omer Riza has insisted that not many managers would take a chance on Leicester City loan star Will Alves, but he did as he knows the teenager’s character.

The 19-year-old winger, who signed a loan deal with the Championship side for the remainder of the season from Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team, made just one appearance for the Foxes in the Premier League this season.

Alves, who previously worked with Riza as part of the England youth set-up, reunited with the Cardiff boss when he joined the Bluebirds.

The Bluebirds boss asserted that his signing of Alves might be seen as a gamble, as he feels most managers would not attempt to sign an inexperienced player in the position Cardiff are in, but added that his side need speedy players like the Foxes’ loanee who can frighten the opposition.

He is convinced that Alves will be an impactful player for the Bluebirds, as he knows the personality of the player very well.

“We need players who have frightening pace that can scare the opposition”, the boss said at a press conference.

“Will can do that.

“He needs to be weaned in, he’s not played a lot of senior football and maybe not a lot of managers would have taken a punt on someone with his profile at the moment.

“But I’ve worked with him and know what he’s got and the character he is.

“It’s nice to give people the opportunity and hope they will repay you with energy, intensity and respect.

“I’m sure he will do that and be very impactful, he is a very exciting young player who fans will really like”, he added.

Alves, who has Portuguese heritage, has turned out for England at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-20 level.