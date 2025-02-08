Stu Forster/Getty Images

One of Newcastle United’s stars now has a value that Serie A sides would ‘hardly be able to afford’ in the view of his agent.

Eddie Howe has been ready to part with fringe players, including Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly, of late as he bids to keep Newcastle’s key stars amid PSR concerns.

Midfielder Sandro Tonali is one of Newcastle’s crown jewels and a key man for Howe, having established himself at the club following a lengthy suspension for betting rule breaches.

Newcastle paid a mammoth €70m to AC Milan to acquire his services on a five-year contract.

The Italy midfielder, though, has consistently been linked with a possible return to his homeland, with AC Milan mooted as an option as they dream of re-signing him.

But for agent Beppe Riso, Tonali’s current market value is too much for any Serie A club to afford and he insisted that he does not see the Magpies star moving to Italy any time soon.

“Sandro is one of the best midfielders in the world”, Riso told Italian daily La Repubblica about the Newcastle superstar.

“He now has a value that Italian clubs will hardly be able to afford.

“I imagine a career for him far from Serie A.”

Tonali has been a vital part of Eddie Howe’s system since he came back earlier this season from his ban and the club will be looking to keep him as long as possible.