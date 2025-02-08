George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Millwall

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 12:15 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their starting side to welcome Alex Neil’s Millwall side to Elland Road in the FA Cup fourth round this afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s men are flying in the Championship and are strong favourites to win promotion back to the Premier League after missing out last term.

Neil has Millwall on a solid run of form with the side having picked up nine points from their last three Championship outings, with just a single goal conceded.

That defence is set to be hugely tested by Leeds, who have scored 62 goals in their 31 Championship games, an average of exactly two goals per game.

In goal for Leeds today is Karl Darlow, while the back four is Isaac Schmidt, Pascal Struijk, Ethan Ampadu and Sam Byram.

In midfield, Farke trusts in Joe Rothwell and Joshua Guilavogui, while Largie Ramazani, Willy Gnonto and Sam Chambers support Mateo Joseph.

There are options on the bench for Farke if needed at any point and they include Joel Piroe and Ao Tanaka.

Leeds United Team vs Millwall

Darlow, Byram, Struijk, Ampadu, Schmidt, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Chambers, Joseph

Substitutes: Meslier, Bogle, Firpo, Debayo, Gruev, Tanaka, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe