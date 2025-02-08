David Rogers/Getty Images

Derby County face having to fork out £750,000 if they knock at Blackburn Rovers’ door for manager John Eustace and that ‘may be a problem’ for the Rams, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Rams are looking for a new boss after showing Paul Warne the door and there are real fears of relegation from the Championship at Pride Park.

Eustace is on Derby’s list as a possible successor to Warne, but taking him from Ewood Park will not be a cheap affair.

Blackburn would be due compensation and would demand every penny they are entitled to, coming in at £750,000.

He has another 18 months left on his contract at Blackburn and Derby would have to dig deep to get him.

It is suggested that the level of compensation ‘may be a problem’ for Derby, despite them liking Eustace.

Eustace has Blackburn sitting in the last playoff spot in the Championship table, but Rovers have lost four of their last five league games.

If he did take the Derby job he would be inheriting a team sitting third from bottom in the Championship and with just two wins in their last 12 league games to their name.