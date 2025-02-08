George Wood/Getty Images

Stoke City loan star Tommy Simkin has hailed fellow Potters loanee Darius Lipsiuc and insisted that Birmingham City loan star Alfie Chang’s Championship experience will be a massive plus for Walsall.

Mat Sadler’s side are sitting at the top of the League Two table and their loanees have been big contributors to that feat.

They had Stoke’s Nathan Lowe, who is now starting for his parent club after a half-a-season on loan, and another Potters loanee Lipsiuc came through the door in the recent window.

Simkin, who is also on loan from the Championship side, hailed the Irish midfielder as a ‘great’ character.

Chang joined the Saddlers from League One big boys Birmingham City and Simkin let his delight be known at having a player who has played in the Championship.

“Yes, definitely, I think with Darius, he is young and he is from Stoke, so I already know him”, Simkin told Walsall’s media.

“He is a great lad.

“And then obviously, Changie coming in; he is brilliant.

“He has played in the Championship which is a couple league above here and he has got the experience we need.”

Walsall are charging for automatic promotion at the end of the season and the loan signings will look to make their mark on the team’s performances for the rest of the campaign.