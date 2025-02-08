Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur top talent Will Lankshear has insisted that he is lucky to get opportunities at Spurs and hopes to build on that at new club West Brom following his move to the Baggies on loan.

Ange Postecoglou’s team have sent the 19-year-old forward to the Championship side on loan until the end of the season in a bid to gain more first-team experience.

Lankshear, who has featured six times for Spurs, made his debut in a Europa League fixture in October and scored his first goal for the club in the competition in November.

The teenager commented that he considers himself fortunate in his career to have experienced a few different clubs, spending time at Arsenal and Sheffield United before joining Spurs.

He stated that he is hoping to build on the chances he has had at Spurs and added that he cannot wait to get started at West Brom under Tony Mowbray.

“I’m quite fortunate that in my career I’ve got to experience a few different clubs now”, Lankshear told WBA TV.

“Really lucky to get some opportunities with Tottenham and I’m just trying to build on that.

“I can’t wait to get going and can’t wait to get playing.”

Lankshear came off the bench for West Brom on Saturday in their 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.