Warren Little/Getty Images

The agent of a West Ham United star visited an interested club’s training base to speak to a director of football earlier this week.

West Ham had a relatively quiet winter transfer window, with Evan Ferguson the only arrival, but they did move on technical director Tim Steidten.

The Hammers are tipped to be much busier in the summer window when Graham Potter will seek to put his stamp on the squad.

There could be significant squad churn and there continue to be question marks over midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who has interest from Brazil.

According to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande (via Lance) one of Paqueta’s agents was at Flamengo’s training facility Ninho do Urbu on Tuesday.

Paqueta’s agent reportedly met with Flamengo director of football Jose Boto and left open the possibility of him joining the Brazilian side.

The midfielder has been with the Hammers since 2022 and has made more than 100 appearances for the London club.

His current contract at the Irons is valid until 2027 and he started his career playing at Flamengo, where he played 94 times.