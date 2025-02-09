Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Queen’s Park

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 15:30 UK time

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has picked his team to welcome Queen’s Park to Ibrox in the Scottish Cup fifth round this afternoon.

The Gers are well adrift in the Scottish Premiership title race and will be looking at the Scottish Cup as a realistic route to silverware this season.

Visitors Queen’s Park arrive at Ibrox sitting in fifth spot in the Scottish Championship and having lost back to back games in the league.

They edged out Montrose to book their spot against Rangers and will head into the game as heavy underdogs.

Rangers have Liam Kelly in goal, while at the back the Gers can call upon James Tavernier, Rafael Fernandes, Robin Propper and Jefte.

Clement goes with a midfield of Mohammed Diomande and Bailey Rice, while Nedim Bajrami also plays. Vaclav Cerny and Ianis Hagi will look to support Hamza Igamane.

If the Belgian boss needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench and they include Cyriel Dessers and Ross McCausland.

Rangers Team vs Queen’s Park

Kelly, Tavernier, Fernandes, Propper, Jefte, Diomande, Rice, Bajrami, Hagi, Cerny, Igamane

Substitutes: Butland, Yilmaz, Souttar, Dessers, Lawrence, Raskin, McCausland, Curtis