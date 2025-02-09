Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O’Hara says Spurs are now ‘beyond embarrassing’ given the performance they have turned in at Aston Villa.

Following defeat at Liverpool in the EFL Cup, ending their hopes in that competition, Ange Postecoglou took Spurs to Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Spurs boss named three new signings in his starting eleven as Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel lined up at Villa Park.

Spurs went down to a 2-1 loss, with Tel grabbing a late consolation, but O’Hara was critical of the performance and thinks it was an embarrassment.

During the closing stages of the game, O’Hara wrote on X: “Kinsky has thrown one in the net and is still our best player, that’s how bad we are.

“It’s got beyond embarrassing now.”

Out of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, Spurs now have one route to silverware this term, in the Europa League.

Postecoglou’s side are in the last 16 of the Europa League and until that competition restarts the focus will be on improving their lowly Premier League position, where they sit 14th.

Next up for Spurs is a visit from Manchester United next weekend.