Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea are ‘closing in on’ putting a deal in place to land a Leeds United target in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Enzo Maresca has Chelsea sitting in fourth spot in the Premier League and in with a shout of bringing Champions League football back to Stamford Bridge next season.

The Blues are expected to again add to their squad when the summer window opens as Maresca looks to further fine-tune his group.

His eyes have been drawn towards a prospect in La Liga that Leeds United are keen on capturing.

Chelsea are advancing and are now ‘closing in on’ a deal to land Sporting Lisbon midfielder Dario Essugo.

He is currently on loan in La Liga at Las Palmas and his displays in the centre of the park have been drawing admiring glances.

Leeds are firm fans and could be in a position to offer Premier League football next summer, but it is Chelsea who are in pole position.

The Blues want to quickly agree a fee with Sporting Lisbon for the midfielder to see off competition.