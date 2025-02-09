Pete Norton/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur look set to be tested for one of their key stars in the summer as an interested club have put him ‘top of the list’ when it comes to their transfer targets.

Spurs have just emerged from the winter transfer window with three fresh faces in the squad as Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel were added.

Danso and Tel only arrived at the very end of the window, but Tottenham did manage to keep hold of talisman Heung-Min Son, who was wanted.

Fenerbahce wanted the Korean hitman, but Spurs refused to do business and kept hold of him.

The Turkish giants have not gone away though and, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, they have put Son at the ‘top of the list’ of their targets for the summer.

They are convinced that the 32-year-old could be a standout signing in the summer and want to land him.

He is seen as a replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin, who will go at the end of the campaign.

The former Newcastle United winger is currently on loan at Fenerbahce from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.