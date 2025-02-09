Pete Norton/Getty Images

An interested club ‘want a look’ at one of Sunderland’s talents before they make a move to bring him in, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland were held to a 2-2 draw by Watford in the Championship on Saturday, a result which damages their hopes of reeling in the top two, Leeds United and Sheffield United.

Regardless of whether the Black Cats do go up though, there is expected to be the natural process of player turnover at the Stadium of Light in the summer.

Black Cats talent Caden Kelly could be one player on the move, with the attacking midfielder currently on loan at Darlington in the National League North.

He is generating interest from Stockport County, but the League One side ‘want a look’ at Kelly before swooping.

It is suggested that he could go on an extended trial period with Stockport at the same time as he is on loan at Darlington.

He has made 16 appearances in the National League North so far this term, scoring three times in the process.

Stepping up to League One level with Stockport, who could even win promotion to the Championship this season, is likely to appeal to Kelly.