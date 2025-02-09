Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers boss Philippe Clement believes he can win back his doubters by getting the Gers winning games again, following a Scottish Cup loss to Queen’s Park.

The Gers lost a cup tie at home to a lower league side for the first time ever when Queen’s Park ran out 1-0 winners at Ibrox on Sunday.

It means that Rangers now have no prospect of winning domestic silverware this season and there is again pressure on Clement.

The Belgian tactician has lost a number of Rangers fans already, with calls for him to be sacked, but he does see a way back.

Clement insists he is improving the players at Rangers and through getting the team winning games again he can win back the doubters.

“With getting results again [is how I turn the fans round]”, he told his post-match press conference.

“It’s like that and that’s the way back.

“I know what we are doing with the club, with the budget we had before the season, with the budget that we had in the winter transfer market also and with the evolution the players are making.

“And all you guys said it also the last couple of weeks the evolution of this player, this player, this player.”

Rangers are next due to take on Hearts in a Scottish Premiership clash and Clement will need no reminding about the need for all three points at Tynecastle.