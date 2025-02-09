Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Millwall have ‘sounded out’ a former Crystal Palace player about making the switch to the Den to bolster Alex Neil’s squad, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Lions visited Elland Road on Saturday and put rivals Leeds United out of the FA Cup with a solid performance which continues their run of good form.

Millwall are only five points off the final playoff spot in the Championship and their season could yet go either way.

Neil is keen to have another defender in the building and the club have ‘sounded out’ former Crystal Palace star James Tomkins about joining.

He departed the Eagles in the summer and has yet to join a new club.

Millwall want him to come back into the game at the Den, but Tomkins has yet to give a firm answer over whether he would be keen to.

Tomkins, who will turn 36 years old in March, would add experience and nous to Neil’s squad.

The defender came through the ranks at West Ham United and played for the Hammers until a 2016 move to Crystal Palace.