Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Derby County are considering two other candidates for their manager’s role as well as John Eustace, after making an approach to Blackburn Rovers for him, according to Sky Sports News.

The Rams want to get a successor to Paul Warne in through the Pride Park door quickly and are big admirers of Eustace.

He has transformed Blackburn Rovers into promotion contenders and has the Ewood outfit sitting inside the playoff spots in the Championship.

Now Derby have made a formal approach to Blackburn for Eustace, but the Rovers boss is not the only game in town for the Rams.

Derby have ‘two other candidates under consideration’, alongside Eustace.

It has been suggested that Derby will have to pay Blackburn a compensation fee of £750,000 if they appoint Eustace as their new manager.

He would be swapping a promotion fight in the Championship for a relegation battle at Derby.

Derby are due to play host to Blackburn in the Championship in early March.