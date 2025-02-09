Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara has drawn a stark comparison between Aston Villa, who he feels are a ‘proper club’, and Tottenham Hotspur, who he thinks are ‘nowhere near them’.

Aston Villa dumped Spurs out of the FA Cup on Sunday with a 2-1 win at Villa Park, with the visitors’ late, late goal through Mathys Tel no more than a consolation.

Villa remain involved in the Champions League, where they are through to the last 16, and have a shout of again securing Champions League football for next term through the Premier League.

It is in sharp contrast to Spurs and O’Hara believes that Aston Villa are streets ahead both on and off the pitch.

He stressed that unless there is a big mentality change at Tottenham then the likelihood is the club are going nowhere.

“Villa are a proper club striving for football success with owners who want to bring trophies”, O’Hara wrote on X.

“They have a top class manager who gets best out of the players, organised, passionate, a drive to win, Spurs nowhere near them.

“Until the mentality changes from the top we’re going nowhere.”

Ange Postecoglou has been under big pressure as Spurs boss but he retains the backing of the club hierarchy amid an injury afflicted campaign.