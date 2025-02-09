Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton ‘called off’ a deal to land West Brom winger Tom Fellows for a specific reason, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees were interested in signing Fellows from the Baggies before the transfer window slammed shut last week.

Talk swirled on deadline day that a fee had been agreed between the two clubs and Fellows was heading to Merseyside for a medical and to agree terms.

That did not happen though and the attacker stayed put at the Hawthorns, where Tony Mowbray will be looking for big performances from him between now and the end of the campaign.

Everton were keen though and only ‘called off’ a deal because the club’s new American owners, The Friedkin Group, wanted to save money for the summer window.

The new supremos at Goodison Park are attaching great importance to the summer window as they look to see the side perform much better next term.

Splashing big money on Fellows now was seen as something that was not essential and Everton hung back.

That was good news for Mowbray, with West Brom in with a shout of promotion to the Premier League this season.