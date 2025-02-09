Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Sunderland ‘spies are focusing on’ potentially raiding a Premier League side to land a midfielder in the summer.

Regis Le Bris managed to get Enzo Le Fee through the door in the winter transfer window, as well as turning Wilson Isidor’s loan from Zenit St Petersburg into a permanent switch.

Jayden Danns also arrived on loan from Liverpool and Sunderland are hoping to continue to push for promotion to the Premier League this term.

The Black Cats know they are at risk of losing top midfielder Jobe Bellingham in the summer, regardless of promotion, and do not want to be caught without a replacement.

As such, according to journalist Alan Nixon, Sunderland ‘spies are focusing on’ Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle.

They think that he could fill in the hole left if Bellingham goes and believe that he could be available to move in the summer.

Doyle has been involved in 19 Premier League games for Wolves so far this season, but his game time has been sporadic.

He clocked 17 minutes of action in Wolves’ last league clash, a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, boosting survival hopes at Molineux.