Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Oxford United star Mark Harris has admitted that if the U’s can take all three points at Pride Park against Derby County this week it would be huge.

Back in August 2023, Oxford United beat Derby 2-1 inside Pride Park by virtue of a brace from Harris himself.

Both teams eventually went on to win promotion from League One at the end of the season, with Derby going up automatically and Oxford United through the playoffs.

A year-and-a-half down the line, the two sides are set to take each other on yet again at the same venue, this time to help their cause of staying put in the Championship.

Harris admits that if Oxford United can pick up all three points then it would be huge, while he also noted the contrasting fortunes between the two teams, with the U’s sitting 17th and the Rams inside the drop zone in 22nd.

“That [beating Derby] would be huge”, Harris said via Oxford United’s media.

“Obviously different leagues, both teams and different sides of the table, I should say.

“But yes another massive three points and hopefully we can do the same [as we did the last time we visited their ground] and give the fans what they deserve, hopefully.

“That would be lovely.”

Derby recently sacked Paul Warne as manager due to their poor form and if they lose to Oxford United on Tuesday then the U’s will boast a 12-point lead over the Rams in the table.