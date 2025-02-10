Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin thinks that Bristol City’s lack of activity in the winter transfer window indicates that they might be expecting the Robins’ season to peter out.

Bristol City are in the race for a place in the playoff as they sit only three points adrift from sixth placed Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

However, despite being in the race for promotion, Bristol City did not bring in any fresh faces to strengthen Liam Manning’s squad in the winter window.

Parkin thinks that the Robins are a decent side, but they still lack players in certain areas and he thinks that Bristol City needed to win against Swansea City at Ashton Gate to lift up the mood of the supporters on Saturday, which they failed to secure.

He stated that Bristol City’s hierarchy might believe that despite the promotion chances their season will peter out and added that not having the confidence in Manning’s side to be promotion contenders has led them to refrain from spending money in the winter window.

“I think all the criticism directed at obviously the hierarchy at Bristol City due to the lack of activity; they needed a result against Swansea just to give them a bit of impetus and a bit of feel-good factor around Ashton Gate”, Parkin said on Championship Score Predictions Show.

“So I am going to go for it to maybe peter out the season, maybe as the hierarchy anticipated, hence not making a few last-ditch signings.

“They are a decent side, Bristol City, but they are short in a few areas.”

Bristol City have lacked consistency this season and they will now welcome Stoke City to Ashton Gate on Wednesday night.