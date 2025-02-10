Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Former Scotland international Alan Hutton has insisted that Celtic star Daizen Maeda is the sort of attacker who will give nightmares to defenders.

The Japan international has been on the Bhoys’ books since 2022 and has been an important figure in their success under Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers.

Maeda has 29-goal contributions in 34 games this term and he scored a hat-trick against Raith Rovers at the weekend in the Scottish Cup.

Hutton hailed the Japanese attacker for his consistency at Celtic Park and praised him for how he has been able to keep himself fit and available.

The former Scotland defender believes that opposition defenders will be having nightmares at having to face the Celtic star.

“It [Maeda’s form] is definitely not good for a defender, that is for sure”, Hutton said on the Premier Sports post-match show about the Bhoys’ attacker.

“He is a guy you will have nightmares about I think, if you are a defender and coming up against him.

“He just churns out performance after performance, he is always available, always fit.

“And just to have him running at you, now that he has added, he always has had goals in him, but now that he is getting his numbers even higher, is a worry for a defender.”

Maeda, though, will miss Celtic’s huge Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night after he was sent off against Young Boys late last month.