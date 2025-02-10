Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County bound John Eustace is ‘not convinced about backing’ from Blackburn Rovers going forward.

Rovers have granted permission for Eustace to speak to Derby about their vacant managerial position and the former Birmingham City boss is expected to take it.

Blackburn are unhappy with the situation and released a statement stressing they made ‘significant investment’ in the winter transfer window and feel the club are in a good state to challenge for a playoff spot.

However, according to the BBC, Eustace is not on the same page as Blackburn.

His view of the current situation is ‘divergent from the club’s’ and the manager is ‘not convinced about backing going forward’.

The 45-year-old appears to feel that Derby are a better bet in the future than Blackburn.

He took over at Blackburn in February last year and has transformed the club into playoff contenders this season.

Derby are in action on Tuesday night in the Championship when former Rams boss Gary Rowett arrives with Oxford United.