Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has revealed there has been a sense of change at the club since the arrival of David Moyes’ as the Toffees manager.

The Goodison side endured a poor first half of the season under previous manager Sean Dyche, winning just three of their 19 Premier League games which saw them stuck in a relegation-battle.

Since Moyes’ arrival, the Toffees have seen an upturn in form, winning three of their last four games, which has helped the club create a nine-point lead over 18th-placed Leicester City.

Branthwaite revealed Moyes’ appointment as the Everton boss has changed the momentum and has lifted the atmosphere at the club.

The centre-back urged his team-mates to start on the front foot against Liverpool to get a result on Wednesday and believes the backing from the Toffees fans will make it hard for the Reds in the Merseyside derby.

He was quoted as saying by the BBC: “Obviously, wins are going to lift the atmosphere around the club and since the manager came in there has been a change.

“That has given us a bit of momentum, the fans are right behind us again and it makes it a difficult place when teams come here.

“I can feel a bit of change and hopefully that can continue.”

Branthwaite, addressing the Liverpool game, added: “We’ve played against some top teams in the last five games and gone head-to-head with them and picked up points so we know we can do it.

“If we are not, they will punish us as they are a good team.

“We have to be on the front foot from the first whistle and be ready to take it on.”

Branthwaite will hope to repeat his heroics from last season, when he scored the opener against Liverpool and helped Everton secured a 2-0 victory over their city rivals at Goodison Park.