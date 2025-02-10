Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that not giving Isaac Schmidt enough game time is not easy but insisted that the full-back’s development has pleased him.

The Swiss full-back joined the Whites from St. Gallen in the summer, but has not been able to be more than a bit part player for the club.

Even though he has featured in seven Championship games so far, Schmidt has played only 25 minutes of league football.

Farke revealed that it is not easy not to give Schmidt enough minutes on the pitch but indicated the competition in the squad is very high.

The Whites boss insisted that the Swiss defender has adapted to the Championship’s physicality and admitted he is happy with Schmidt’s progress, so much so that it hurts a little bit when he has to overlook him.

“It’s a tough job to disappoint a player, especially when you have a great character like Isaac”, Farke told a press conference about the Swiss defender.

“In the beginning, he had to adapt a bit to the intensity of Championship football, but he found his feet.

“It hurts you a little bit to leave him out, but it’s professional football, sometimes you have to disappoint.

“It’s not a decision against him, it’s a decision for another player.

“Get on with it, when the next chance comes to use it. In this position, there is lots of competition, Jayden Bogle is probably a standout performer in this competition and Sam Byram is unbeaten in all starting lineup appearances.

“We can’t always travel with four or five full-backs. All players are important. Can’t be successful with only ten or eleven players.

“Jayden, Junior [Firpo] and Sam know they can’t give two per cent less.

“When they play well, also credit to Isaac because he keeps the pressure on in training.

“You need competition and Isaac is one of the players who makes sure no one can drop his level.

“So I am quite happy with his development.”

Top-of-the-table Leeds will face Watford on Tuesday night and Schmidt will be looking to impress Farke if he gets the chance to have some minutes on the pitch.