Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bundesliga side Stuttgart have sold over 3,000 tickets for their UEFA Youth League tie against Liverpool and boss Nico Willig is clear about just how exciting the clash is.

Willig’s Stuttgart Under-19 team will welcome Liverpool Under-19 to the Stadion auf der Waldau on Tuesday for the Round of 32 of the UEFA Youth League.

The German side have been in fine form this season, finishing fifth in the table during the league phase of the UEFA Youth League, losing just one of their six games.

The Reds Under-19s on the other hand, finished 19th in the table during the league phase, winning only two matches.

Trent Kone-Doherty and Kieran Morrison are the joint top-scorers for the Reds with two goals each in six matches, on other hand Eliot Bujupi has spearheaded the Stuttgart attack with four goals in five matches.

Willig believes the match against Liverpool is going to be special, after the club revealed they have sold more than 3,000 tickets for their upcoming tie against the Reds on Tuesday.

He said via Sportschau: “If it wasn’t special for me, I don’t know if there would still be blood flowing through my veins.”

The Stuttgart Under-19 boss will hope his team will continue their impressive performances in UEFA Youth League and make statement by beating Liverpool on Tuesday.