Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson feels that the Plymouth Argyle game has acted as a rehearsal for the Everton game as he believes that the Pilgrims and the Toffees have a similar style of play.

The Reds have been flying all season but on Sunday they suffered an unexpected 1-0 loss in the FA Cup against bottom of the Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

Liverpool are six points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand and on Wednesday night they will play Everton at Goodison Park.

Thompson is well aware that Goodison Park is a difficult place to go and he is sure that the Toffees will make it difficult for their Merseyside rivals.

However, he is of the view Everton play a lot of long balls to try to win loose balls in the midfield and that is why he believes the Plymouth Argyle clash will be helpful for Arne Slot’s men.

“They always make it difficult and it is a tough place [Goodison Park] to go”, the Reds legend said on the LFC post-match show about the upcoming game against the Toffees.

“But it was a good rehearsal for it today [against Plymouth]; a lot of long balls, the goalkeeper kicking it long, trying to win the second balls anywhere near the halfway line they’ll be playing balls into the box, the centre-backs will be coming up.

“Get used to it, it is going to be like that, but we will have chances [against Everton].”

Slot’s men will need to be careful when they face David Moyes’ Everton, who are coming into the game the back of three league wins.