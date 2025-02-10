Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

John Eustace ‘looks like’ quitting Blackburn Rovers to take over at Derby County, according to the BBC.

Derby are keen to make Eustace the successor to Paul Warne, who lost his job at Pride Park following a poor run of results in the Championship.

The Rams are locked in a battle against relegation, while Blackburn are in the playoff mix, but Eustace is being tempted to Derby.

It is suggested he has permission to hold talks with Derby and looks like taking the job on offer at Pride Park.

Derby will have to pay substantial compensation to land Eustace, which is thought to be around the £750,000 mark.

The Rams will want to get the appointment done and dusted quickly as they look for Eustace to drive them up the Championship standings.

Derby are set to play host to Oxford United in the Championship on Tuesday evening, while Blackburn are due to be in action the following night away at West Brom.

It is unclear if Eustace will still be at Blackburn for their trip to the Baggies.