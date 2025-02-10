Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s teenage transfer target Antonio Cordero and his representatives have held talks with sporting director Paul Mitchell to discuss a possible move, according to the Daily Mail.

Despite being just 18, the winger has caught attention with his performances in the Spanish second division for Malaga.

In the 24 league matches he has played so far, he has made ten goal contributions among which are four goals and six assists.

Teams have been alerted about Cordero’s potential and efforts are being made to lure the teenager away.

In Spain, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on getting their hands on Cordero.

However, the involvement of Newcastle United has now complicated things for the Spanish pair.

In fact, they are set to beat both Real Madrid and Barcelona to the winger’s signature with the player and his representatives having already spoken to Newcastle United’s sporting director.

The meeting happened on Tyneside and there is confidence inside the Newcastle United camp about a pre-contract agreement as he is a free agent in the summer.