Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos was keen on staying put in January to fight for his place, despite interest from Saudi Arabia and other European outfits, according to The Athletic.

With Nick Pope returning to the starting line-up against Birmingham City following an injury layoff, Vlachodimos’ future became more uncertain.

Manager Eddie Howe named two goalkeepers on the bench for the FA Cup tie but the Greek goalkeeper was not one of them.

The absence went unexplained, though it could have been due to the prospect of John Ruddy’s return to his former club.

The future though does not look too bright for Vlachodimos, who was the subject of interest for some European and Saudi Arabian clubs in January.

Newcastle were ready to consider those offers but the player insisted on staying put to fight for his place.

Though the Turkish transfer window is still open, there are no current indications about Newcastle United sanctioning a temporary loan move for him for the remainder of the season.

He has been registered as part of Newcastle United’s Premier League squad for the season.