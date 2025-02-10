Michael Regan/Getty Images

Newcastle United are expected to tie defenders Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth down with new contracts, though nothing has been agreed yet, according to The Athletic.

A number of Newcastle’s players are nearing the end of their contracts and there could be a significant churn in Eddie Howe’s squad in the summer.

Among them are the duo of Krafth and Schar, two defenders who have been loyal servants in recent years.

The Tyneside club have been in discussions with their representatives for several months about the pair penning fresh deals.

While the expectation is that they will both sign extensions, nothing has been agreed yet.

Given the club’s recent history with injuries, manager Eddie Howe wants to be well-covered and the planned extensions might be part of it.

Schar and Krafth are players Howe knows well and is likely to feel he can depend on when needed.

Yet another defender Jamaal Lascelles will also be out of contract in the summer, though his future will be dependent on the physical condition he is in following his recovery from a knee injury.