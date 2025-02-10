Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Alan Hutton feels that Philippe Clement ‘hit the panic button’ and should have left Gers talent Bailey Rice on for the full 90 minutes against Queen’s Park.

The 18-year-old midfielder is highly rated at Rangers and has made eight senior appearances for the Ibrox outfit so far.

However, Rice has yet to feature for the full 90 minutes for Rangers.

On Sunday, he started the game against Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup but was substituted at half-time.

Clement’s decision to take off Rice at half-time failed to impress Hutton, who claimed that the Rangers boss hit the panic button by substituting him for Nicolas Raskin as the scoreline was 0-0 at that point; the Gers ended up losing 1-0.

He thinks that to help Rice develop and learn, he needs to be offered a chance to play a game for 90 minutes irrespective of the result.

“Look, Bailey Rice has to be given an opportunity”, Hutton said on Premier Sports.

“I think he has to stay on for the 90 minutes, learn from it, whether it is a win, draw, or whatever it may be.

“I think he hit the panic button, and he decided, look I need to get Raskin on, I need to get [Cyriel] Dessers on, I need to win this game and it has not happened.”

Rice has turned some heads with his performances and he will be hoping to continue utilising the opportunity to get into Clement’s plans for the starting line-up.