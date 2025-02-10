Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to send scouts tonight to watch a Serie A star who is on Arsenal’s radar in action as they look towards the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are currently battling Liverpool for the Premier League title and there was some surprise they did not enter the winter transfer window to bring in a new striker.

Aston Villa rejected a bid from Arsenal for Ollie Watkins and now the Gunners are looking at the upcoming summer transfer window.

Fellow north Londoners Spurs are having a dreadful campaign so far and they have an eye on a striker who the Gunners want.

It has been suggested that both clubs are admirers of Fiorentina hitman Moise Kean, who is in brilliant form this season.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), ‘Spurs emissaries’ could be present at San Siro to watch Kean in action against Inter Milan.

Arsenal have watched him play multiple times and now there is attention on him from Spurs.

There could be eyebrows raised in a few corners if either club do make a move for the striker given he flopped badly at Everton.

Kean was on the books at Goodison Park from 2019 until being offloaded to Juventus in 2021 in a deal which ultimately became permanent.

He has been in incredible form this season as he has scored 19 times and made two assists in 28 all competition games.