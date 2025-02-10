Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Bristol City star Leroy Rosenior believes that with teams failing to grasp their opportunity in the race for the playoffs, the back-to-back games against Stoke City and Cardiff City are a good chance for the Robins.

A run of poor results has seen Liam Manning’s team lose their edge in the race for a top-six finish.

However, while the Robins have struggled, others have too and the gap between the fifth and the eleventh sides in the Championship table currently stands at just five points.

Highlighting that fact, Rosenior insisted that the games against bottom-half sides Stoke City on Wednesday and Cardiff City on Saturday are going to be massive.

However, he cautioned that given the defeat suffered against Swansea City at the weekend, games are not won on paper.

“Absolutely, [the two back-to-back games give us an opportunity],” Rosenior said on Robins TV.

“At the moment no one is grasping that opportunity it seems in the top half of the table.

“Against Stoke and Cardiff, two teams both in the bottom half of the table, on paper, but we looked at the game against Swansea on paper.

“But it is an opportunity for Bristol City to bounce back.

“There is still a great chance for them to get in that top six.

“Let us hope that they take it.”

Bristol City drew 2-2 at Stoke City earlier in the season, while they were held to 1-1 draw by Cardiff City.