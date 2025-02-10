Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scottish top-flight star Stephen McGinn feels Celtic fans may end up needing to wait until the very end of the summer transfer window to land a new striker.

The Bhoys sold Kyogo Furuhashi to Rennes in the winter window, but were unable to replace him, with their only signings being winger Jota and defender Jeffrey Schlupp.

The situation, as it stands, means that the Scottish champions will head into the summer looking to find their replacement for Kyogo.

However, with Celtic having to take part in a qualifier to play in the Champions League in the summer, McGinn thinks thoughts of the Bhoys having the Kyogo replacement in June may be wide of the mark.

Commenting on the turn of events in Glasgow in the winter window, McGinn told Go Radio: “There was no doubt that Celtic tried to sign a centre-forward.

“There is no doubt they would have much rather kept Kyogo until the summer, but the player really wants to go, and the league is at a point where it is looking really difficult for Celtic to lose, they have let him go.

“They have tried to get one. My problem would be when the striker arrives in the summer.

“And that is what I think the Celtic fans will be concerned about in terms of, if you knew that okay we just missed out on the striker in January there will be the ones we want will be a better price for us in the summer, we will go and do it in June.

“The problem will be if we win the qualifier because they are now back to the qualifier stage to get to the Champions League.

“If we win the qualifier we will sign him and that is the end of August.

“I think the qualifier will be mid to end August and that is so late in the window.”

The Hoops have qualified for the Champions League playoff round this season and will face German giants Bayern Munich in a two-legged tie, starting on Wednesday.