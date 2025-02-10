Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Ex-Championship striker Sam Parkin has warned Blackburn Rovers that West Bromwich Albion star Adam Armstrong could be a game changer for the Baggies during their clash on Wednesday.

Blackburn have lost four out of their last five Championship games and now they are set to travel to the Hawthorns to face promotion rivals West Brom.

The Baggies’ winter signing Armstrong registered his name on the scoresheet against Sheffield Wednesday in the previous game and he will be eager to score a goal in front of the home crowd when Blackburn arrive at the Hawthorns.

Parkin thinks that John Eustace has formed a good side but pointed out that Rovers lack a killer instinct necessary to be a top side.

He also pointed out that West Brom’s new signing Armstrong will be a game changer on Wednesday and predicts a 2-1 win for Tony Mowbray’s side.

“I think Armstrong could be a game changer”, Parkin said on the Championship Score Prediction Show.

“I like Blackburn; I think they are a good side, but I think they lack a little bit of killer instinct, so I will give them a goal, but I will go for a second consecutive 2-1 away defeat for Rovers.”

West Brom are in fifth place and are two points ahead of Blackburn, who are sixth in the league table and they will be keen on increasing the gap by winning on Wednesday.