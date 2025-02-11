Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has warned his team-mates they cannot underestimate Celtic at Celtic Park as the atmosphere will be ‘amazing’.

The German giants are set to take on the Scottish champions in a two-legged tie for a place in the last 16 of the Champions League, with the first leg at Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

Muller, who missed Bayern Munich’s last game at Celtic Park in 2017 due to injury, is not unfamiliar with the atmosphere inside Celtic’s home ground.

The forward has told his team-mates not to underestimate the Scots inside their home ground under the eyes of more than 60,000 spectators, as to do so would be a mistake.

“Anyone who underestimates the Scots has never experienced them at Celtic Park”, Muller was quoted as saying by German magazine Kicker.

“This atmosphere is amazing, it will be a real highlight.”

Bayern Munich will go into the match as the seeded team while Celtic will be unseeded.

Vincent Kompany’s team failed to directly qualify for the round of 16 as they finished 12th in the league phase table, while Celtic ended up in 21st.

The second leg of the tie will be held in Germany a week later.