Alex Pantling/Getty Images

An Atalanta star who Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with wanting, is seriously considering a move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are chasing league-leaders Liverpool for the Premier League title, but they have work to do to close down the gap.

Bukayo Saka has been injured for a significant period now and they also failed to sign a striker in the winter window.

They are now looking at the summer transfer window and have identified a few forward options.

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is a player the Gunners have their eyes on and fellow London club Chelsea are also keen.

Serie A giants Juventus have also registered their interest in Lookman, who had spells in the Premier League before.

Lookman came through the youth ranks at Charlton Athletic before joining Everton, while he then had spells at Fulham and Leicester City on loan.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Lookman is ‘seriously considering the possibility’ of heading to the Premier League.

That will boost Arsenal and Chelsea if they do act upon their interest.

He is having a fine season in front of goal for Atalanta, with 14 goals and seven assists in 27 games, and it remains to be seen if any of the interested Premier League teams will be able to secure the hitman in the summer.