Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is not currently a transfer priority for Brazilian outfit Flamengo and they have held no talks with the Red Devils regarding a transfer.

Casemiro is not currently key to manager Ruben Amorim’s plans at Old Trafford and the club have been trying to offload him.

It has been suggested in some quarters about the Premier League club agreeing a move to loan out the 32-year-old to Flamengo until the end of the season.

It has also been claimed that Manchester United would cover most of his salary during his stay in Brazil.

Those claims though have now been refuted.

According to Brazilian journalist Valentin Furlan, Flamengo do not have Casemiro as one of their priorities in the current transfer window.

With the window in Brazil set to run until the end of February, Flamengo have other plans in mind and central midfield is not an area they are focused on.

Keeping that strategy in mind, no talks have been held with Manchester United for the Brazilian.

Casemiro has regularly been linked with a move away from Manchester United in recent months.