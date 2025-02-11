Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Marine manager Neil Young has praised West Brom loanee Josh Shaw for his versatility, insisting that the 21-year-old is a player of ‘good size’ and offers good quality.

The National League North side confirmed the capture of the full-back on a short-term deal on Tuesday and are set to keep the player Rossett Park for the next month.

It will be Shaw’s first spell away from West Brom, where he has been a regular for their Under-21 team.

Shaw has also experienced youth football with Everton and his capture delights the Marine manager.

Giving his reaction to the signing, Young revealed that his club have been looking to strengthen certain areas of the pitch and Shaw will cater to one of those.

“We are looking to strengthen the squad in certain areas and I’m sure that won’t come as a surprise to anyone”, the manager told his club’s official website.

“Josh is left-footed and can play in a number of positions on that left side defensively.

“He has good quality, is a good size and was really keen to join us, which is always key when lads are coming from league clubs.

“I would like to thank West Brom for allowing Josh to join us.”

The full-back has one senior appearance to his name for the Baggies, having played for them in the FA Cup.