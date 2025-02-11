Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton shot-stopper Joao Virginia has admitted that he is aware of Benfica’s interest and also revealed that he would not be opposed to making a move.

The former Portugal youth international has been on the books of the Toffees since 2019 but has made very few appearances.

He is second choice to Jordan Pickford and has played only three times in the domestic cup competitions.

In the winter transfer window, he attracted transfer interest from Championship and Premier League clubs as well as Benfica, where he started his youth career.

Virginia made it clear that he knows about Benfica’s interest and insisted he would not be against the idea of making a return to his homeland.

“It is something I would not mind. It is the club where I spent my youth”, the Everton custodian was quoted as saying by Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

“I know there is interest, but nothing concrete.”

Now it remains to be seen if Virginia will be heading out of the Toffees in the summer for regular game time as David Moyes reshapes the squad.