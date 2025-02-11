George Wood/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s out-on-loan stars is loving his stint away from north London and is keen to help his side in achieving their big goal for the season.

Ange Postecoglou sanctioned a number of loan exits for Spurs players last summer, a decision which has since come under the microscope given the injury issues which have derailed the club’s campaign.

Bryan Gil went to Girona, while Alejo Veliz headed for Espanyol. Moves within England were on the agenda for Ashley Phillips, to Stoke City, and Manor Solomon, to Leeds United.

Solomon especially has been shining brightly at Leeds in recent months, so much so that he has just scooped the club’s January Player of the Month award.

“I really appreciate it [the award]”, Solomon told Leeds’ official site.

“I feel the love and the warmth of the fans and I just want to make them happy, to keep going, to keep improving myself and to help the team as much as possible.”

For the winger, the move to the Championship giants is working out well and he expressed his delight to be at the club and desire to help in achieving the big goal of promotion back to the Premier League.

“So far, I’ve been feeling really good about everything.

“I’m really happy to be here, really happy with the fans and all aspects of the club and I just want to keep going.

“We have a really big goal ahead of us, we’re doing really well but we want to maintain it and make sure that we’re all celebrating at the end of the season.”

Solomon’s form has found reflection in Leeds’ performances, with the Whites comfortably placed to secure automatic promotion at the end of the season.

They missed out on promotion last season after being forced to negotiate the playoffs.

Spurs will be hoping to see the winger continue his fine performances and then return to north London in good heart in the summer.