Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fixture: Watford vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting eleven for this evening’s Championship clash away at Watford.

Farke made a number of changes at the weekend and saw Leeds knocked out of the FA Cup by Millwall.

The German tactician has made no secret of the need to prioritise promotion and regardless of the Millwall result, Leeds will start as firm favourites to collect all three points this evening.

Watford boss Tom Cleverley is under pressure, with the Hornets not winning any of their last four league games and winning just one of their last ten, that too against a Derby County side in freefall.

Illan Meslier is between the sticks for Leeds this evening, while at the back Farke picks Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Leeds go with Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev, while Brenden Aaronson, Manor Solomon and Dan James support Joel Piroe.

If changes need to be made then Farke has options to turn to off the bench and these include Mateo Joseph and Willy Gnonto.

Leeds United Team vs Watford

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Tanaka, Gruev, Aaronson, Solomon, James, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Struijk, Schmidt, Byram, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph