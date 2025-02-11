Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell is ‘making a name for himself’ in the field of snapping up top young talents, amid his pursuit of a young Spanish winger, who looks set to head to St James’ Park.

The Magpies have made bringing in top young talents a key priority as they look to strengthen for the future and stay on the right side of the PSR rules.

Mitchell succeeded Dan Ashworth as sporting director faced criticism last summer when he failed to bring Marc Guehi in for Eddie Howe, while efforts to land a winger also failed.

In the winter transfer window, Newcastle did not do incoming business, despite letting Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly go.

Mitchell is hard at work for the summer and the Magpies are closing in on 18-year-old Malaga winger Antonito Cordero.

He is out of contract this summer and has also been chased by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Now, with the likes of teen talents Vakhtang Salia and Baran Yildiz through the door, Mitchell is ‘making a name for himself’ in the pursuit of young European talents, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

His good work on the hunt for promising talent is not going unnoticed and Mitchell is transforming Newcastle into a destination of choice.

It is suggested that Mitchell ‘personally led the operation’ to land Malaga’s Antonito, who was key in helping his side win promotion to the Spanish second tier last term.